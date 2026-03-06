Home

Ram Gopal Varma breaks silence on his deleted tweet about Kiara Advani’s bikini scene in War 2, ‘I never keep…’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma addressed his deleted tweet regarding Kiara Advani’s bikini scene in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2. He clarified his stance and discussed reactions from fans and critics online.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has finally spoken about the controversy surrounding his deleted tweet on Kiara Advani’s bikini scene in War 2. The tweet, which many found indecent, sparked intense reactions on social media and left fans debating the limits of online commentary. Varma has clarified his stance and shared why he believes his comment was misunderstood.

What did RGV say?

During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Varma said, “I really don’t remember what exactly I wrote or what I said in the tweet because I put so many tweets, and it was such a long time back. My whole point is if you’re putting an image like that in terms of a trailer – a beautiful girl in a bikini, which is supposed to provoke something.” He added that his comment was meant as a “backhanded compliment” in his view.

Varma further stated, “Even from Rangeela days, I never keep my comments about beautiful women under the thing. I was always open about it even when I talked about Sridevi… I will do everything the way I am. I’m not going to change myself as a person in the way I express myself, my thoughts, and all that, but my cinema will be different.” On why he deleted the tweet, he admitted he could not recall the reason.

Controversial tweet and social media backlash

The filmmaker’s now-deleted tweet read, “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b*buster.” Many viewers found this comment disrespectful towards Kiara Advani and criticised Varma for the phrasing. The debate drew attention to social media boundaries and celebrity commentary on co-stars.

About War 2

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The movie features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles, with Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Despite its high budget of Rs 325–400 crore, the film underperformed at the box office and received mixed-to-negative reviews, mainly criticising weak writing and low quality VFX. It became the lowest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe, far behind War (2019) which grossed Rs 475 crore.

Ram Gopal Varma’s remarks aim to defend his personal style while acknowledging controversy. The filmmaker insists his cinema and public commentary will continue to reflect his perspective even as War 2 struggles to meet audience expectations.

