Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar 2 an ‘asteroid strike’ on masala cinema; Says film could...

If there is one filmmaker who seems more excited than anyone else about Dhurandhar 2, it is Ram Gopal Varma. Known for his unfiltered opinions and dramatic comparisons, RGV has once again taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share a lengthy and explosive note praising Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film.

This is not the first time Varma has expressed his admiration for the project. But this time, he has gone a step further — claiming that the film could shake the very foundation of mainstream Hindi cinema.

RGV’s ‘Asteroid’ Remark About Dhurandhar 2

In his latest post, Varma wrote, “DHURANDAR 2 is an ASTEROID which might end the DINOSAUR era @Adit.”

Elaborating on his dramatic analogy, he added, “Once audiences taste this new standard, every film currently under production in the previous masala style can become instantly endangered. Those ultra-big budgeted masala projects that are already deep into shooting or post-production will have an uphill task in competing with the new standards set.”

According to RGV, the film could force a complete rethink in how commercial entertainers are being made.

DHURANDAR 2 is an ASTEROID which might end the DINOSAUR era @AdityaDharFilms DHURANDHAR 2 has high chances of completely and permanently obliterating the pan india south films movement by establishing a brand new benchmark with ultra realistic making , genuine character depths… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2026

‘Mass + VFX + Scale’ Formula Under Threat?

The filmmaker did not hold back while criticising the existing formula-driven approach in Bollywood. He wrote, “Producers who bet entire empires on the same previous formulaic making might face empty theatres and career-ending losses because of the high costs involved and the audience taste converting to the international standards. Directors married to the belief of ‘mass + vfx + scale + gravity-defying stunts = guaranteed hit’ will have no choice but to reinvent themselves by studying the Dhurandhar audiences.”

His comments suggest that he believes audiences are now ready for storytelling that goes beyond spectacle and exaggerated heroism.

A Warning for Superstars?

Varma also made a sharp observation about star culture. He stated, “Superstars who were depending upon their god-like statuses resting solely on mindless hero worship will stand exposed in front of highly effective characters who grow to be heroes in the context of the story rather than already being hailed as heroes from frame one.”

He concluded his note with yet another striking metaphor: “DHURANDHAR 2 is not just another film coming on March 19 th. It can be an ASTEROID STRIKE that might end the DINOSAUR ERA of filmmaking, which is full of sheer volume, fake heroism and the so-called masala treatment. The goal post has been changed, and so if the direction of the kick does not change, it might not only break the leg, but it might also lose the limb.”

With such bold predictions coming from RGV, all eyes are now on March 19. Whether Dhurandhar 2 lives up to this towering praise remains to be seen, but it has certainly sparked a conversation about the future of mainstream Bollywood cinema.