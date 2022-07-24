Ram Gopal Varma Compares Kangana's Emergency Look to Indira Gandhi's Old Interview, Actor Reacts

Ram Gopal Varma Compares Kangana’s Emergency Look to Indira Gandhi: Kangana Ranaut is receiving accolades for her portrayal of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. Emergency is backed by Kangana’s home banner Manikarnika Films and the actor dons the director’s hat for the magnum opus. Ever since the film’s teaser dropped netizens are all praise for Kangana’s striking resemblance and her mannerisms similar to the former PM. Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi between 1975-77 is considered as one of the most sensitive times of Indian political history. Kangana has now got the praise from none other than filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma known for speaking his mind with no filters. RGV shared an archival 1984 interview of Mrs Gandhi and complemented Kangana for her acting prowess. The actor thanked the filmmaker on her Instagram stories sharing his viral tweet.Also Read - Congratulations Madam President: From Anushka Sharma To Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Extend Their Wishes To President Droupadi Murmu

Check out Kangana’s reaction to RGV tweet:

RGV Hails Kangana’s Acting

Ram Gopal Varma had captioned his post as, "Believe it or not! Indira Gandhi is acting like #KanganaRanaut ..Check Indira Gandhi Full Interview 1984." Kangana reacting to the same on Instagram wrote, "Hahaha Thank you sir, it is reassuring as I cast myself in this role." Kangana recently also shared Anupam Kher's first look as Jayaprakash Narayan. Kher told in a statement. "Kangana's interpretation of JP Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it's also the truth that JP Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero."

The actor has in-store Tejas and Manikarnika 2 in the pipeline. Kangana is also producing Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru, which will release on Amazon Prime.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut and Emergency, check out this space at India.com.