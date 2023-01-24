Home

Ram Gopal Varma Plans to Kill SS Rajamouli? Drunk And Jealous RGV Jokes Being Part of ‘Assassination Squad’

Ram Gopal Varma's drunk tweet to SS Rajamouli goes viral where he mentioned of killing him. RGV also desired to suck his little toes.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a string of tweets has praised South filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Drunk and jealous RGV confessed that he is a part of an “assassination squad” of filmmakers set to kill the RRR helmer. In a banter, Ram Gopal Varma asked Rajamouli to increase his security. Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma joked that he wants to suck his little toe.

RGV re-shared a video of SS Rajamouli in a conversation with James Cameron from the 28th Critics’ Choice Award where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film. He captioned it: “From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment. Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the Bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that.”

Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that https://t.co/KCgN0u2eJa — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023



“And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down”, in another tweet RGV wrote.

And sir @ssrajamouli , please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023



SS Rajamouli’s RRR also won India its first Golden Globe award for ‘Best Original Song’. The film featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan also had special roles.