Ram Gopal Varma slams AI video of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s fight, says ‘cinema is dead’

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape digital content, the film industry is grappling with a new and unsettling challengel hyper-realistic AI-generated videos featuring top stars. The latest clip to go viral imagines Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli locked in a violent fistfight inside a café. Though clearly labelled as artificially created, the video has ignited fresh debate about the growing reach of deepfakes and their impact on cinema’s credibility.

The clip caught the attention of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who did not mince words in his reaction.

Ram Gopal Varma says, ‘cinema is dead’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Ram Gopal Varma shared the AI-generated video with a brief but loaded remark: “Cinema is dead.”

The video shows a hyper-realistic altercation between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, complete with dramatic punches and shattered furniture. While the creator clarified that the footage was AI-generated to avoid misleading viewers, Varma’s response reflected a larger anxiety within the industry. that technology is beginning to blur the line between performance and fabrication.

His stark comment quickly gained traction, with many interpreting it as a warning about the unchecked rise of artificial content in entertainment.

Social media divided over a deepfake clip

The AI video triggered mixed reactions online. A section of users expressed serious concern over the dangers of such realistic deepfakes.

“Stop this AI content, it’s too dangerous,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This is scary and sad.” Some criticised the trend altogether, saying they would not support such content even if it were free.

However, others appeared amused. One user joked that the clip made Mahesh Babu look “more expressive,” while another said they would enjoy watching such a fight scene on screen. A few even thanked AI creators for presenting a different version of the actor.

The divided response highlights how audiences are simultaneously fascinated and unsettled by AI’s rapid advancements.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s first film together

Ironically, the viral video comes at a time when SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are collaborating for the first time on their ambitious film Varanasi, which is currently under production.

The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, alongside Priyanka Chopra as the female protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The project has already generated enormous buzz due to its scale and star-studded cast.

About ‘Varanasi’

Touted as a grand action-adventure drama, Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture after the global success of RRR (2022). The film also signals Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus.

At the teaser launch last year, Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in one of the sequences, describing it as a special cinematic moment. The film also features Prakash Raj and includes an antagonist portrayed as a wheelchair-bound character.

Scheduled for release in April 2027, Varanasi is already one of the most anticipated Indian films of the decade. Meanwhile, the AI video controversy serves as a reminder that while technology can create spectacle, it also raises urgent questions about authenticity, consent and the future of storytelling in cinema.