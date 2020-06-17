Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise sparks debate on nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. Netizens shared clips from Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan and mocked him and Alia Bhatt for making fun of the late actor. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #BanKaranJohar became a top trend on Twitter. Sushant Singh Rajput fans started a petition to boycott Karan Johar and Salman Khan films which were signed by more than 5 lakh people. Also Read - Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput Protest Against Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Burn Effigy in Patna - Watch

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to support Karan Johar and slammed people who are blaming Karan for Sushant's death. RGV has said that blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous. In his tweets, the filmmaker said Karan is being a bigger victim now compared to Sushant Singh Rajput. The Satya director slammed people who are criticising Karan Johar for promoting the trend. In his Twitter thread, Ram Gopal Verma shared his opinions about nepotism and said that the society will collapse without it. "How politicians like Mulayam,Uddhav etc give sons, relatives first preference ,Like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh ,Anil ,Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same ..So where's nepotism not there?", RGV's first tweet on nepotism.

RGV supported Karan Johar, he wrote, "Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it's his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with".

The director further clarifies that if a person can’t be happy with what he has, then he will never be happy. RGV wrote, “If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period!”

Ram Gopal Verma gave an example of Amitabh Bachchan being an outsider. He wrote, “Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards ..@karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions ..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside”.

“There’s no such thing as insiders and outsiders and it’s only audience who decide who they like and dont ..Film families however big they are can never have power to influence the audience and also don’t forget that @karanjohar is becos people made him big and not himself”, RGV continued.

Ram Gopal Verma said people are jealous of Karan Johar and taking advantage of Sushant’s death, “Of the people who are venomously targeting @karanjohar partly they are outright ignorant of how things work in film industry and partly they hate his success and are just taking advantage of poor Sushanth’s death to vent their suppressed jealousy towards @karanjohar”.