Ram Gopal Varma’s secret marriage to Urmila Matondkar? Veteran journalist makes explosive claim: ‘How can you…’

A recent claim by a veteran journalist has drawn attention towards Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar’s connection from their successful film collaborations. The statement has sparked fresh curiosity among fans and the film industry.

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Did Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar tie the knot in secret (PC: Meta AI)

Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar’s professional partnership remains one of the most talked-about associations from Bollywood’s 1990s era. Their films created a strong impact and the duo became known for their successful collaborations. Years later, a claim about their personal equation has once again grabbed attention. Veteran Bollywood journalist Jyothi Venkatesh recently shared an alleged revelation about the filmmaker and actress during a conversation, claiming that he was once told about a secret marriage between the two.

Jyoti Venkatesh reveals alleged details about RGV and Urmila’s marriage

During his conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Jyothi Venkatesh recalled an incident involving Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar. He claimed that Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was the person who informed him about the alleged marriage.

According to Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi questioned him about not reporting the alleged wedding despite covering several Bollywood developments. Recalling the conversation, the journalist said, “Chiranjeevi told me, ‘Jyothi, as a journalist, you write about everything, then why did you not write about Ram Gopal Varma’s marriage to Urmila?’”

Venkatesh further claimed that the actor told him the alleged wedding took place at a temple in Andhra Pradesh and even shared the phone number of the priest who supposedly conducted the ceremony.

Journalist says Urmila Matondkar reacted emotionally

Jyothi Venkatesh said that he was preparing to publish the report but decided to contact Urmila Matondkar first to confirm the information. According to him, the actress became emotional during the conversation.

He recalled that Urmila questioned the decision to write about her personal life and said, “How can you write about me like that? You have known me since I entered the industry.” The journalist also claimed that he contacted Ram Gopal Varma regarding the matter, but the filmmaker chose not to comment.

What Jyoti Venkatesh claimed about their relationship?

According to Venkatesh, Urmila wanted to make her relationship with Ram Gopal Varma official through marriage, but he allegedly did not want to take that step. The journalist claimed that this difference eventually became a reason behind their separation. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Neither Ram Gopal Varma nor Urmila Matondkar has publicly confirmed the alleged marriage.

Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar’s film partnership

Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar worked together on several successful projects during the 1990s and early 2000s. Their collaboration became one of the most recognised director-actress partnerships of that period. Their association reached new heights with films like Rangeela, which transformed Urmila’s image and established her as one of the leading actresses of the era. Meanwhile, their final collaboration was the 2003 supernatural horror film Bhoot.

About Bhoot and its success

Bhoot followed the story of a married couple, Swati and Vishal, who move into a Mumbai apartment haunted by the spirit of a woman who died after falling from a building. The film featured a powerful ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan, Victor Banerjee and Tanuja. The trackless and songless thriller focused on suspense, atmosphere and psychological horror.

The movie received positive reviews from critics for its gripping presentation and performances. Made on a modest budget, Bhoot became a major box office success and earned over Rs 21 crore worldwide.