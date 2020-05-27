India has its first film on COVID-19! Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma recently dropped a trailer of his upcoming Telugu film Coronavirus, shot during the lockdown. The movie’s subject is based on a family living amid the pandemic and lockdown. On Tuesday, RGV took to Twitter to release a four-minute trailer of Coronavirus. The filmmaker shared the trailer said that it was his attempt to prove that nothing an stop his work. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: This Lab in Meerut Falsely Tests 6 People COVID-19+, Likely to Lose Licence

Calling it the world’s first film based on coronavirus, Ram Gopal Verma captioned the trailer post, “Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA @shreyaset”. The trailer got over 1,943,916 views in just a day of its release. Also Read - World TeamTennis: Up to 500 Fans Will be Permitted to Attend Matches

Bollywood’s legendary actor and a good friend Amitabh Bachchan also shared the trailer and praised RGV. He wrote, “The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, ‘Ramu’ to many .. ‘Sarkaaar’ to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown .. Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus .. This be the TRAILER”. To which Ram Gopal replied: Also Read - It Will be Tougher For Bowlers to Find Their Rhythm After Lockdown: Brett Lee

THANKS SARKAAAAR! ..I couldn’t just let a chungoo mungoo VIRUS to LOCK me DOWN https://t.co/5ru98HO4eE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 27, 2020

Watch the trailer here:

The Ram Gopal Varma film is directed by Agasthya Manju and produced by CM creations. The music is composed by DSR.