Ram Kapoor admits fame took over family life: ‘I was absent father, Gautami took…’

Actor Ram Kapoor has made a deeply personal confession about the price of ambition. Speaking candidly about the early years of his children’s lives, the actor admitted that he was virtually missing from home for nearly a decade as his career soared. So much so that he said his own children barely knew him growing up.

Ram appeared alongside his wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, on an episode of the YouTube show Love Unscripted Season 2, where the couple revisited their journey, both personal and professional. Married for over two decades and parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks, the couple did not shy away from discussing the realities behind their success.

Career boom during Gautami’s pregnancy

During the conversation, Gautami revealed that they were not actively planning for a child when she became pregnant with their daughter Sia. While she felt anxious about stepping into parenthood, Ram admitted he was thrilled.

Recalling that time, Gautami shared that her pregnancy coincided with a dramatic upswing in Ram’s career. “Ram wasn’t there. When I was pregnant with Sia, Ram had his biggest career surge. It felt like Lakshmi had arrived. My pregnancy announcement changed Ram’s fate forever,” she said.

It was during this phase that Ram landed the television show Kasamh Se, which turned out to be a massive hit and cemented his position as a leading face on Indian television. According to Ram, he never had to look back after that breakthrough and believes his daughter brought him immense luck.

Ram Kapoor said, “My children didn’t really know me for 10 years”

In one of the most striking moments of the episode, Ram admitted that his intense work schedule left him largely absent from family life.

“The reason I am who I am is solely because of her. She took over the children and the house so amazingly that I didn’t have to worry about it for a single day. That’s why I could focus on my career for 15 long years and become what I have become. She is Mother India. She literally needs nobody. She does it all and won’t allow anyone to come close. Any successful man is successful because he has a very strong woman who has allowed him to be successful. Otherwise, it’s impossible. I never had to worry about my child. That’s why I was absent. My children didn’t really know me for 10 years.”

His statement underlined the sacrifices that often go unseen behind professional achievements.

Ram and Gautami’s love story and recent work

Ram and Gautami fell in love on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir and tied the knot on February 14, 2003. Over the years, they have also appeared together in films like Student of the Year and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

On the work front, Gautami was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 and the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Ram appeared as a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3 and featured in the web show Mistry. As Ram Kapoor reflects on his journey, his honesty offers a rare glimpse into the emotional cost of stardom, and the quiet strength that often sustains it.