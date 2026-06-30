Ram Kapoor recalls wife Gautami Kapoor’s reaction to his kissing scene with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: ‘Meine teen baar…’

Ram Kapoor recently recalled how his wife Gautami Kapoor reacted to his much-talked-about kissing scene with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

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Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor (PC -Instagram)

Actor Ram Kapoor recently opened up about one of the most talked-about moments of his career — his kissing scene with co-star Sakshi Tanwar in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The scene had created huge discussion at the time as such intimate moments were rarely shown on Indian television. During a recent conversation on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa with Madhuri Grover, wife of entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, Ram spoke about how his wife Gautami Kapoor reacted to the controversial scene.

While discussing relationships in the entertainment industry, Madhuri commented that it must not be easy for actors’ spouses to watch their partners perform romantic scenes with someone else on screen. Responding to this, Ram shared that Gautami had supported him during that phase. According to him, when she learned about the scene, she understood its importance and saw it as something new for Indian television.

Ram revealed that Gautami felt proud that he was part of a moment that pushed boundaries on Indian TV. He added that trust plays a very important role in a marriage and when partners feel secure and respected, situations like these become easier to handle. The actor explained that strong relationships are built over time and depend on understanding each other’s work and professional commitments.

“Hum log aapni wife ko kitna secure aur safe aur kitna in love feel karwaate hain voh humari zimmedari hai. Maine teen baar teen different actresses ko kiss kiya hai on screen. Teeno baar Gautami ko problem nahi hui hai aur usne khushi khushi haan kaha hai kyunki usko jitna comfortable aur in love main feel karwaata hoon, she doesn’t need to bother about it. (It is our responsibility to make our wives feel secure, safe and loved. I have kissed three different actresses on screen on three separate occasions. All three times, Gautami had no problem with it and happily said yes because I make her feel so comfortable and so loved that she never has to worry about it),” he said.

The actor also revisited the much-discussed kissing scene with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. “She knows it’s his job. He calls himself a professional. I am a professional. I did Indian’s television’s first lip-to-lip kiss with Sakshi Tanwar. It became such a huge controversy. The way she told me ‘Make me proud’, I knew she was happy that her husband was making history with the first kiss,” said Ram while recalling his wife’s reaction.

At the time when the episode originally aired, several media reports had claimed that the scene had led to tension between Ram and Gautami and that the couple had disagreements around the shoot. Reports suggested there was discomfort initially regarding the sequence. Over time, however, those rumours faded and the couple continued to remain together.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, became one of Indian television’s most popular shows and the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair was widely appreciated by audiences.