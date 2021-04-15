Mumbai: Bollywood and Television actor Ram Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor, a known businessman, passed away on Monday, April 12 at the age of 74. He was battling cancer. Ram took to social media to share Amul’s tribute which read: “You will always be part of our Famuly. Anil (Billy) Kapoor [1947 – 2021]”. Ram captioned: “Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace.” In the picture, the Amul girl is seen suited up in the creative, sitting next to Anil Kapoor, in his office. Also Read - Anil Kapoor Gifts His Wife Sunita Kapoor Swanky Black Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 1 Crore | See Pics

Amul was Kapoor's long-standing client since 1998. Ram Kapoor's father, Anil was fondly called 'Billy' and he was the former CEO of the advertising agency, FCB ULKA. It was Anil who gave Amul the tagline 'Taste of India'.



Gautami Kapoor also shared a post on Instagram and mourned the loss of her father –in-law. She wrote: “Dad … you live in our hearts forever …💕💕…. RIP … to the strongest,toughest man I ever knew.. love you 🙏🏼”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

May his soul rest in peace!