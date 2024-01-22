Home

Ram Mandir Inauguration 2023: Must-Listen Songs For Devotees During Historical Day

With the Ram Temple inauguration today, January 22, 2024, here is a list of some popular Ram Bhajans, classical, and traditional songs that can exemplify the spirit of celebration amongst the devotees.

From the evergreen ‘Man tadpat Hari darshan ko aaj’ from Baiju Bawra (1952) to the soulful ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram,’ Bollywood has been enriched with amazing songs that capture the true spirit of devotion and unity. Let us take a look at some of the songs that will rejuvenate the historic moment. These melodies, released by Saregama and dedicated to Lord Ram, will enhance the overall spiritual mood, creating a rich experience for the devotees.

Hey Ram Hey Ram

With almost 10 Million views on YouTube, this ‘Ram Dhun,’ sung by one of the prominent ghazal singers of the country, Jagjit Singhji, provides a soothing experience. The singer himself renders the music to the lyrics penned by Sudarshan Faakir. Listed as one of the most popular tracks till date, it is available for streaming on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel.



Paluke Bangaramayena

No classical music lover wants to miss the opportunity to listen to the vocals of the legendary M. Balamuralikrishna. Whether it’s ‘Endaro Mahanubhavulu’ or ‘Marugelara,’ his voice captures the true essence of devotion and prayer. The Carnatic classical song ‘Paluke Bangaramayena,’ sung by Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna, is his rendition of the popular kirtan on Rama, originally composed by Bhakta Ramadasu. This song is available on Saregama’s Carnatic music channel on YouTube.



Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hai

The song ‘Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hai’ from the album of the same name is sung by Ram Kumar Lakha. The lyrics, traditionally popular in India, highlight the mindset of a devotee who places Rama and Sita inside his/her heart. This song is featured on the Saregama Bhakti YouTube channel, which includes some of the most popular devotional songs, bhajans, aartis, and puja vidhi songs.



