Home

Entertainment

Ram Mandir Inauguration: After Hema Malini, Vindu Dara Singh to Perform Ramleela In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Inauguration: After Hema Malini, Vindu Dara Singh to Perform Ramleela In Ayodhya

Bollywood star Vindu Dara Singh and Hema Malini are set to perform Ramleela and Ramayana-based dance during the pranpratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Vindu Dara Singh peforming Ramleela (Photo: X/ Vindu Dara Singh)

Ayodhya: Actor Vindu Dara Singh recently revealed that he has been invited to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony which is taking place in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. In conversation with the news agency ANI, the actor stated that we will be taking part in the ‘Ramleela’ event. He also added that he would be performing as Lord Shiva in his act.

Trending Now

Vindu Dara Singh Set To Portray Lord Shiva In Ramleela, Ayodhya

Vindu added, “I have been invited to perform ‘Ramleela’ in Ayodhya from January 16 to January 22. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva. Ayodhya will become the world’s top pilgrimage site (sic).” He also stated, “It is said that Satyayuga is coming even within Kaliyuga, this is happening. This is our Ram ji. Modi ji and Yogi ji are doing so much work and serving the country (sic).”

You may like to read

Here’s a video of Vindu Dara Singh speaking:

#WATCH | Actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh in Ayodhya to perform ‘Ramleela’ ahead of Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ “I have been invited to perform Ram Leela in Ayodhya from 16th to 22nd January. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva. Ayodhya will become the world’s top… pic.twitter.com/nDUJNvg412 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Along with Vindu, Rakesh Bedi also shared his thoughts on the development of Ayoydhya and Ram Mandir. Rakesh added, “A lot of changes will take place after the construction of the airport. Wherever the airport is built, development automatically starts very fast and I am happy to see that (sic).”

Hema Malini To Take Part In Ramayana-based Dance Drama

Veteran Bollywood actress, Hema Malini previously stated that she would also be a part of a Ramayana-based dance drama during the pran pratishtha event of Ram Mandir. The diva added, “I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years…On January 17, I’ll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham (sic).”

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Guest List

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ram Charan, Prabhas, and many others have been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. The guest list also features prominent sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni. Watch this space for all the latest update on the grand event!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.