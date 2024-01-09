Home

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Jackie Shroff-Tiger, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram And Dhanush Get Personal Invitations For 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony - See PICS

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Excitement is at an all-time high as the official opening of the historic Shri Ram Mandir at Ramjanmabhoomi approaches. The event is expected to be graced by notable members of the Bollywood industry, including Dhanush, Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda, and Alia Bhatt. The Shroffs—Tiger Shroff and his well-known father, Jackie Shroff—are the next in line to be included in this exclusive guest list.

Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff have received invites to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Ceremony, according to the latest developments. Presenting the invites were producer Mahaveer Jain and leaders from the RSS. Images from the meeting with Jackie, Tiger, and Ayesha Shroff have made their way online, displaying the family’s happy faces as they accept the invitations.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Gets Invitation For Ram Mandir

Additionally, Randeep Hooda has been invited to the January 22 opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. One day after fellow stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt received similar invitations, the actor received a personal one on Monday.

Actor Randeep Hooda receives an invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/L81rmdEGtP — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Ranbir and Alia had a meeting with Sunil Ambekar, Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, and producer Mahaveer Jain on Sunday. Bouquets and invites to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha function were given to them. Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who is Dhanush’s father-in-law, was also invited to the event beforehand.

According to reports, a lavish ceremony is scheduled to mark the beginning of the sacred temple’s foundational construction. The honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for a momentous occasion—the installation of the Ram Lalla idol on the temple grounds. Beginning on January 16, several customs and events will take place before the big inauguration. Four thousand sadhus and saints are among the approximately 7000 attendees who have been invited from all around the nation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.