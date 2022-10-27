Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu clashed with two Diwali releases – Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God and Shard Kelkar’s historical biopic Har Har Mahadev. While both Ram Setu and Thank God had the advantage of festive season, the box office clash also affected the business of both films at some point. While the mythological-action-adventure doesn’t live up to the hype of an Akshay Kumar film and the collection isn’t as per expectations. Yet the film has fared decently on its second day and outperformed Thank God. After collecting Rs 15 Crore on Tuesday, the film’s earnings further dipped to Rs 11 Crore on Wednesday. However, the drop in business is expected for any movie on weekdays and the Akshay starrer might pick up on the second weekend.Also Read - Thank God Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Fantasy-Dramedy Witnesses Further Drop - Check Detailed Report

RAM SETU FARES WELL IN HINDI CIRCUITS

According to a Box Office India report, “Ram Setu had a decent second day grossing around Rs 11 Crore Nett and taking its two-day total to Rs 26 Crore Nett. The drop on day two is around 25% which is par for the course. The film benefited with practically no drop in business in Gujarat and UP due to Diwali.” Although, Ram Setu has similar decline in numbers as Ajay starrer Thank God, but the former is performing well in Hindi circuits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Recovers From Dengue, Back To Hosting Bigg Boss 16

RAM SETU LIKELY TO SCORE DOUBLE DIGIT ON SECOND WEEKEND

As per BOI, “Gujarat / Saurashtra was again Rs 2.25 Crore Nett like day one while places like Rajasthan and CI did Rs 93 Lakh and Rs 56 Lakh Nett respectively which are strong collections as most films have not been able to get these collections on day one.” Ram Setu didn’t appeal to the urban youth, hence, it is not having a strong hold at the metros. The action-adventure drama could further see a dip in the next few days due to weekdays. But there could be upturn in double digits on coming Saturday or Sunday. Also Read - Thank God Public Review: Film Collects 8-9 Crores On Day 1, Is It A Hit Or Flop? Worth Watching Or Not? Watch Video

CHECK OUT RAM SETU’S TWO-DAY COLLECTION REPORT:

Tuesday – Rs 15 Crore

Wednesday – Rs 11 Crore

Total – Rs 26 Crore approx.

Ram Setu and Thank God are neck to neck at the overseas box office. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, “In the overseas market of U.S.A the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu which saw a wide release across 318 screens has taken the lead. It collected Rs. 28.47 Lakh as it outshined Thank God that stood at a mere Rs 20.28 Lakh.” The report stated, while Thank God drew in Rs. 12.82 Lakh from 32 screens the Ram Setu managed to collect Rs. 11.16 Lakh from 36 screens.

CHECK OUT RAM SETU AND THANK GOD’S OVERSEAS EARNINGS:

Thank God (US box office)

Day 1 – Rs. 20.28 Lakh from 196 screens

Day 1 – Rs. 20.28 Lakh from 196 screens Ram Setu (US box office)

Day 1 – Rs. 28.47 Lakh from 318 screens

Day 1 – Rs. 28.47 Lakh from 318 screens Thank God (Canada box office)

Day 1 – Rs. 12.82 Lakh from 32 screens

Day 1 – Rs. 12.82 Lakh from 32 screens Ram Setu (Canada Box Office)

Day 1 – Rs. 11.16 Lakh from 36 screens

Ram Setu released on October 25, 2022 and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha.

For more updates on Ram Set box office collection, check out this space at India.com.