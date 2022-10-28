Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Setu saw a drop in the major circuits on day three at the Box Office. The Akshay Kumar starrer, which collected around Rs 26 crore in two days, earned in the range of Rs 8-8.50 crore on the third day, thereby registering a dip of 25 per cent. The Abhishek Sharma directorial witnessed a drop in the multiplexes from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. However, its performance in mass pockets remained the same, owing to the Diwali festivities.Also Read - Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Records Decent Earnings Despite Minor Dip - Check Detailed Report

The total collection of Ram Setu after three days at the Box Office stands at around Rs 34-34.50 crore, reported Box Office India. The film is expected to see a rise in the coming days considering the weekend is here. The film faced a Box Office clash with Thank God which hasn't fared well in the last three days. The mild performance of the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer could be an added advantage to the earnings of Ram Setu.

CHECK THE THREE-DAY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BREAKUP OF RAM SETU:

Tuesday: Rs 15.25 crore Wednesday: Rs 11.40 crore Thursday: Rs 8-8.50 crore

Total: Rs 34-34.50 crore

Ram Setu features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Akshay. It's an interesting take on mythology combined with fiction and fantasy. Akshay plays a scientist and a saviour of the Ram Setu in the film. While the critics haven't given it a complete go-ahead, most reviews have appreciated the novel concept and unusual storytelling.

It is Akshay's fifth release this year after Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli.