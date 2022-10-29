Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu went steady at the box office and outperformed Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. Both festive releases hit the silver-screens on October 25 and were at a neck-to-neck box office battle. However, despite being released on Diwali Thank God and Ram Setu didn’t experience any hype that is expected from holiday releases. The advance sales for both movies were lower than expected from star-studded big budget films. However, the content worked in favour of Akshay’s mythological-action-adventure. The spiritual aspect of Lord Ram and the ancient legend of Ram Setu resonated with audiences resulting in decent box office numbers. The action-adventure’s collection further dropped on Friday and collected around Rs 6 Crore.Also Read - Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's Film Drops, Earns Around Rs 34 Crore - Check Detailed Report

RAM SETU UNLIKELY TO HAVE MAJOR GROWTH IN MASS POCKETS

According to a Box Office India report, “Ram Setu collected around Rs 6 Crore Nett on Friday which is a further 30% drop from Thursday but business did hold a bit better in the bigger centers while there was more of a drop in mass pockets. This is because the Diwali affect slowly wares down.” The report further stated, “The total collections of the film are now Rs 40 Crore Nett which is on the lower side and it needs a good upturn on Saturday if it is to have any chance of getting a run from Monday.” As per the recent trend any major growth on this weekend isn’t expected as mass pockets may not push up on Saturday at all. Also Read - Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Records Decent Earnings Despite Minor Dip - Check Detailed Report

RAM SETU WITNESSES A DROP IN GUJARAT

The BOI report also mentioned, “The film fell 25-30% each day after the first day but it needed to hold without a drop on one of these days to put a different picture to the box office of tis but for that you needed reports on side.” The collection has also started to drop in Gujarat, although the numbers are still decent. Also Read - Ram Setu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

CHECK OUT RAM SETU’S BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BREAK-UP:

Tuesday: Rs 15 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 11 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.25 Crore

Friday: Rs 6 Crore

Total-Rs 40.25 Crore.

Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha in pivotal characters.

For more updates on Ram Setu box office collection, check out this space at India.com.