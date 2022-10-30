Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s mythological-action-adventure Ram Setu seems to have ended the dry run in his career. However, the box office collection of the film is not up to the mark as expected from an Akshay starrer. Though Ram Setu has outperformed Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy-dramedy Thank God, yet its weekend growth was limited on Saturday. In fact, both movies had a very lukewarm advance sales despite being festive releases. Yet, the Diwali season helped Ram Setu in getting decent numbers on the initial opening day. The total collection of Akshay’s action-adventure had been around Rs 40 Crore till Friday. However, the dip in its collection came to a halt as the film garnered Rs 7.25 Crore Net on Saturday. Ram Setu has so far managed to earn Rs 48.75 Crore at box office.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's Musical Romantic Drama 'Dil To Pagal Hai' Turns 25

RAM SETU BEATS SHAMSHERA AND RAKSHA BANDHAN LIFETIME RECORD

While the film raked in a mere Rs 6 Crore on Friday, the 20% jump in Saturday's figures assures promising numbers on Sunday as well. Ram Setu might surpass Rs 50 Crore mark at the box office by the weekend. From the makers to distributor, exhibitors and trade experts, all are eyeing for Monday. If the movie is able to retain its hold, it could possibly do a Rs 60 Crore business in its first week. Ram Setu has already past the collection of Shamshera and Raksha Bandhan. Being made on an issue related to faith and beliefs inspired by the ancient legend of Ram Setu, there is still hope. Based on Sunday and Monday's collection, the tables might be turned in Akshay's favour and the film might beat Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha and Samrat Prithviraj lifetime record.

CHECK OUT THE LIFETIME BOX OFFICE RECORD OF BIG BUDGET RELEASES OF 2022:

BACHCHAN PANDEY – Rs 50.25 Crore

SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ – Rs 68 Crore

RAKSHA BANDHAN – Rs 44.37 Crore

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA – Rs 58.68 Crore

RAM SETU (5 DAY COLLECTION) – Rs 48.75 Crore

Ram Setu released on October 25, 2022 and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha in pivotal characters.