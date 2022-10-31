Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s mythological-action-adventure Ram Setu became is first box office hit of 2022. After the debacle of Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, the actor finally delivered a hit on Diwali. Ram Setu came as a festive gift to Akshay Kumar’s fans. Despite its lukewarm advance bookings, the film managed to bring decent numbers. While Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer performed miserably, Akshay’s action-adventure crossed the Rs 50 Crore mark by the weekend. Although the earnings are below expectations when compared to a festive release, yet it brought an end to the dry spell in Akshay’s career.Also Read - Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Witnesses Limited Growth on Weekend - Check Report

RAM SETU GARNERS RS 55 CRORE NETT

According to a Box Office India report, "Ram Setu grossed a low Rs 55 Crore Nett over its six-day extended weekend as the film could not really sustain after a pretty good opening day. There were always going to be drops post the big Diwali holiday and they were always on the higher side, but the real issue was that the film could not come back over the weekend." Although a section of experts believe the India v South Africa cricket match affected the collection. But the box office trend wasn't up to the mark.

RAM SETU SCORES DECENT NUMBERS IN GUJARAT AND RAJASTHAN

According to BOI "The film has decent numbers in pockets, Gujarat / Saurashtra has grossed around 11 Crore Nett, Rajasthan is around Rs 4.20 Crore Nett and CI is Rs 2.65 Crore Nett These numbers are best of 2022 outside the HIT films (The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra). The issue becomes when Sunday is under Rs 8 Crore Nett there is not much hope for a decent number on Monday. The holiday factor will also be totally gone on Monday."

CHECK OUT RAM SETU’S BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BREAK-UP:

Tuesday: Rs 15 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 11 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.25 Crore

Friday: Rs 6 Crore

Saturday: Rs 7.25 Crore

Sunday: Rs 7.75 Crore

Total: Rs 55.25 Crore

Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha in important characters.

