Ram Setu: Ashok Kumar Kainth, a Punjabi historian working in Sri Lanka and head of the department of Ramayan Research Committee, has said he found the main character in 'Ram Setu' was based on his life story. He alleged that his research work has been taken from his website in the film without his permission. Kainth demanded legal action against the movie.

SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY HAD ACCUSED AKSHAY KUMAR OF DEPICTING WRONG FACTS IN RAM SETU

This is not the first time that the movie has been in the news. In July this year, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Akshay Kumar of depicting wrong facts in Ram Setu. Swamy alleged that wrong facts are being shown about Ram Setu in Akshay's film and said that he will file a case against the makers of the film and Akshay Kumar. Swamy had said that if Akshay Kumar is a foreign national, then we can ask for his arrest and eviction from the country.

LEGAL NOTICES SENT

About a month later, Subramanian Swamy sent a legal notice to Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others including the makers of Ram Setu.

AKSHAY KUMAR WAS ALSO TROLLED FOR THE POSTER OF RAM SETU

Earlier, when the poster of Ram Setu was released, Akshay Kumar was trolled a lot on social media. In the poster, Akshay is standing in a cave-like place with a flame torch in his hand. Jacqueline Fernandez is standing beside him but she is holding an electric torch. Netizens trolled both artists by asking why didn’t both the artists carry electric torches.

AKSHAY KUMAR PLAYS AN ARCHAEOLOGIST IN RAM SETU

In Ram Setu, Akshay plays the role of an archaeologist, who is working to find out the truth about the Ram Setu between India and Sri Lanka. Apart from Mumbai, the film has been shot in Ayodhya and many different locations in Uttar Pradesh. The shooting of the film started in Mumbai, but its muhurat shot was taken in Ayodhya.