Ram Setu: Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday sent a legal notice to Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others including the makers of the upcoming movie Ram Setu.Also Read - Akshay Kumar is King Viserys Targaryen in House of The Dragon? Fans Find Uncanny Resemblace - Check Funny Tweets

Taking to a microblogging site Twitter, Swamy said, “Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar (Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga.” Also Read - Declare Ram Setu A National Monument: Dr Subramanian Swamy Plea In Supreme Court

Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2022

Also Read - Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Crime Thriller Based on This Real Life Serial-Killer - Here's What we Know

Subramanian Swamy further added, “It is amusing that tweets with 0 to 25 followers are agitated at my sending a Legal Notice to Sin e Ma actor and cohorts for fabricating the Ram Setu sacred narrative. Sri Ram is Maryada Purushottam and Vishnu Avatar. Rama’s love for Sita cannot be sullied to please the benefactors.”

It is amusing tweets with 0 to 25 followers are agitated at my sending a Legal Notice to Sin e Ma actor and cohorts for fabricating the Ram Setu sacred narrative. Sri Ram is Maryada Purushottam and Vishnu Avatar. Rama’s love for Sita cannot be sullied to please the benefactors — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2022

Advocate Satya Sabarwal in the legal notice stated, “My client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project of the Government of India which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu [held to be sacred by Hindus], on August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass stay Order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was on the grounds that faith and worship is a constitutional imperative.

“It has come to my Client’s knowledge that, a movie namely Ram Setu has been filmed and is set to be released on August 24. That Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee’s film, then my Client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film.”

The Notice also advised that in the event of any clarification with respect to any content of the movie the filmmakers may seek assistance from Swamy for correct picturization in any frame/scene related to the Legal proceedings related to Ram-Setu and “share a copy of the final script and also to invite my Client to watch the Film before release to check the picturization of facts accurately.”

About a month back, Subramanian Swamy had targeted actor Akshay Kumar over Ram Setu when he alleged that wrong facts are being shown about Ram Setu in Akshay’s film. He had said that he will file a case against the makers of the film and Akshay Kumar.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev.