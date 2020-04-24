Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramadan is being observed in some parts of the country from today April 24, 2020, and from tomorrow in the rest of the country as it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims, across the country, keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise to sunset. A pre-fast meal, known as sehri, will be eaten before sunrise. Then the fast will be broken with iftar, a post-fast meal. During the whole day, worshipers don’t eat or drink anything. Most of the observers pray 5 times a day. Many celebrities from Television and Bollywood industry are celebrating the holy day and are wishing their fans, family. Also Read - Ramadan 2020 India Date: Moon Sighted in Kozhikode, Kerala to Observe First Fast on Friday

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday and posted two pictures, one of them – a scene from his hit film 'Coolie.'"Ramadan Mubarak…peace and love on this auspicious occasion," he wrote in the caption.

Another star to wish her fans is actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actor took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself. “Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak,” she wrote in the picture caption.

Gangs of Wasseypur 2 actor Huma Qureshi also posted a picture of herself. “They are saying Saturday is the first Roza !! Ramadan is almost here !! Praying for everyone in these difficult times … Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all !” she wrote in the caption. The actor then highlighted the importance of observing Ramzan this year with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She also urged her fans to pray from homes and not crowd the mosques. “And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic. Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home,” she further wrote in the caption.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to Twitter and said, “RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always.”

TV actor Dipika wrote, “n muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se…. Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai….❤️❤️ @saba_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it 🤗 this pic is incomplete without her ❤️ #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything”.

India.com wishes everyone Ramadan Mubarak!