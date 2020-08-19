Legendary film and television director Dr. Ramanand Sagar is popularly known for bringing the epic tale of Ramayana on screen in the 80s. His great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is garnering attention for her work. As per the report in Spotboye, Sakshi Chopra will be seen in Bigg Boss 14. The portal got in touch with Sakshi to confirm the same to which she said, “Nothing is finalised now. We are still in talks with the Bigg Boss team. Anyway, I am currently based in LA and if anything happens I’ll surely comment about it.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Paras Chhabra's Ex-Girlfriends Akanksha Puri, Pavitra Punia to Cross Swords Inside The Controversial House?

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have approached Sakshi Chopra and it's not confirmed whether she is one of the contestants of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 14 is known for entertainment and drama and Sakshi Chopra surely will add the glamour quotient to it. She keeps posting sizzling pictures on Instagram. She might be seen in Bigg Boss 14 alongside Mishal Raheja, Sangita Ghosh, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Nikhil Chinapa. Sugandha Mishra, and Shubhangi Atre.

Sakshi Chopra has a whopping number of followers on Instagram followers.

There is a buzz that TV actors Jennifer Winget and Shiving Narang have also been offered Bigg Boss 2020 but while the former has rejected the offer, the latter is still contemplating. A Twitter handle that goes by the name The Khabri posted that Jennifer was offered a sum of Rs 3 crore to participate in this season of Bigg Boss but she turned down the same while Shivin seemed interested and is yet to take a final call. The Twitter handle that’s followed for its inside scoop into the reality show added that Shivin had turned down the offer last year because he had given his dates for Beyhadh 2 for Jennifer. This time, however, he is fresh of the popularity received from Khatron Ke Khiladi and he might want to cash in upon the same.

Bigg Boss 14 makers have released a new teaser where Salman Khan can be heard saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya pareshan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.” In the teaser, Salman can be seen sitting in an empty cinema hall.



Would you like to see Sakshi Chopra inside the BB14 house this year?