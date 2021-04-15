Mumbai: Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in India. Since it’s a partial lockdown in 2021, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is back again on public demand. Last year at the same time, when the whole country was under lockdown, old popular TV shows were re-telecasted such as Ramayan, Shaktiman, Mahabharat. This year, again, Ramayan is already been aired on popular demand. Also Read - Lionel Messi’s Gesture Helps South American Players to Obtain COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead of Copa America With Three Autographed Barcelona Sweatshirts

When and Where to Watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

One can watch Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on Star Bharat every day at 7 PM. The Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia starrer is already been aired. The official Twitter handle tweeted the details of the telecast. Star Bharat has bought the rights to telecast the popular mythological show that just created a world record of being the most-watched TV show in the history of the television world last year.

For the uninitiated, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas and has 78 episodes. It features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan. It was originally broadcasted from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988 and used to come on air on Sundays.