The broadcast of a slew of popular old shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktiman during the lockdown has paid rich dividends for Doordarshan. As per the recent TRP report, the re-run of Ramayan is weaving magic on the audience once again. It is the most-watched channel on TV. Also Read - Ramayan's Ram and Sita's Throwback Photo Goes Viral on The Internet

According to data in the fourth edition of the BARC-Nielsen report released Thursday, average viewership for TV news saw a massive 219 percent jump for the week between 4 April and 10 April as compared to average viewership of January this year. Also Read - Kumbhkaran and Lakshman's Characters From Ramayan go Viral, Netizens Create Funny Memes

According to the TRP charts, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has become one of the most-watched television shows during the lockdown, as it has recorded 15.5 points – breaking all the past records. Ramayan is followed by Mahabharat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm9minutes TV address, scoring 4.7 and 1.9 points respectively. Shaktimaan stands in the fourth position as it scores 1.4 points. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia Says COVID-19 Crisis is 'Agni-Pariksha' And Lockdown is 'Laxman Rekha'

In the tweet shared by BARC, it says, “In the 4th edition of the Nielsen-BARC report, we saw high viewership in the premium panel, News and Movies dominated in week 14, Wrestlemania 36 and Ind-Pak classics stole the highest viewership in the sports genre, and kids and elders watched Ramayan and Mahabharat together.”

In the 4th edition of the Nielsen-BARC report, we saw high viewership in the premium panel, News and Movies dominated in week 14, Wrestlemania 36 and Ind-Pak classics stole the highest viewership in the sports genre, and kids and elders watched Ramayan and Mahabharat together. pic.twitter.com/9Ee5Sn7D0A — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 17, 2020

The other shows that have taken over the small screens apart from Ramayan are Mahabharat, Chanakya, Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Alif Laila, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shriman Shrimati, Buniyaad and Upanishad Ganga.