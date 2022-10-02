Ramayan, a program by Ramanand Sagar, was among the most watched in the late ’90s. In fact, Ram, Sita, Laxman, and other prominent characters in the mythological show were regarded in the same way as Gods. In the viral video, a woman joined hands and lays on the ground in front of Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the legendary TV program Ramayan, at the airport. Arun can be seen gazing in wonder as a woman in front of him bows. The actor may be seen indicating to the woman’s travelling companion to prevent her from doing that. However, the man also touches the ground inches from the actor’s feet, and everyone else in the airport, including the actor’s wife, does nothing but observe. She proceeded to kneel in front of him, looking distraught, and he wrapped a yellow dupatta around her neck as a sign of his blessings, in the viral video.Also Read - Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia's Throwback Photos From Younger Days Go Viral, Check Out

WATCH Ramayan Actor Arun Govil’s Viral Video:

Ramanand Sagar Ji’s Ramayana was released almost 35 years back… pic.twitter.com/IeyafnniVx — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 30, 2022

Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Share First Full Pic Of Their Daughter Lianna- See Adorable Post

Netizens showered immense love in the viral video. One of the users wrote, “He is and Nitish Bharadwaj not only just played those characters but they lived those values in their real lives and carried the responsibility to behave up to that respect. I really admire and respect them.” Another user wrote, “Its not like people are unaware that he is not Ram. They still pay him respect as he played the character of Rama so well. Truly deserve this kind of love and affection.” One of the users also wrote, “This clip reinforces the extent to which the persona of Shri Ram is entrenched in the consciousness of Hindu society! No myth or legend could have survived over thousands of years & barbaric invasions Ramayan is the history of our land & Shri Ram is Dharma personified.” Also Read - Arvind Trivedi Aka Raavan From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Dies at 82, Arun Govil Condoles

In the popular TV series Ramayan, Arun Govil portrayed Ram, Deepika Chikhalia played Sita, and Sunil Lahri played Lakshman. During the lockdown, the show reappeared on small screens, and viewers loved it.

What do you think about this gesture by Ramayan actor Arun Govil?