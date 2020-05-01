Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has got another stupendous record to its name. It has emerged as the world’s most-watched show in April. The official Twitter handle of DD National confirmed the news saying Ramayan became the world’s most-watched show on April 16 with over 7.7 crore viewers. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Picture With Former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Says 'We Created History'

The tweet made from the official Twitter handle on Thursday night read, “Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April.” (sic) Also Read - Ramayan's Ram Aka Arun Govil Reveals no Govt Ever Cared to Honour Him For His Performance in Ramanand Sagar's Iconic Show

The show seems to have repeated history. Back in 1987 when it was telecast for the first time, Ramayan had made history by becoming the most-watched show in the world. From 1978-1988, Ramayan remained the most-watched TV show. Until June 2003, the Limca Book of World Records had registered the record of the most-watched mythological serial in its name.

Created by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan had a total of 78 episodes when it aired once in a week. During its rerun on Doordarshan that began on March 28 to encourage people to observe the lockdown issued by the government of India to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus, two episodes were aired daily in the 9 am and 9 pm slot.

After Ramayan completed its rerun on Doordarshan, the channel plugged Uttar Ramayan, the story of Luv-Kush in the same time slot to keep the viewers engaged. Ramayan featured an elaborate cast – Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia Topivala was known as Sita and Sunil Lahiri became Laxman. Dara Singh, Arvind Trivedi, Padma Khanna, Lalita Pawar, Jayshree Gadkar, Rajnibala and Vijay Arora among others were seen.