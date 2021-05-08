Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus crisis in the country, several states have imposed lockdown-like restrictions popular mythological show “Ramayan” is back on television on public demand. Also Read - Arvind Trivedi’s Death Hoax: Sunil Lahri Quashes Fake News, Says 'He Is Fine'

"Ramayan" had gained immense popularity when it was released on Doordarshan in 1987. People also enjoyed watching the re-telecast of it on the national broadcaster during last year's lockdown. The show also broke several records of viewership. And now once again the show is coming back on Colors TV.

When and Where to Watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

The epic show is being aired on Colors TV at 5:30 PM. The channel’s official Twitter handle posted a picture and wrote, ”Chaahe jitne saal beet jaaye, harr peedhi ko Ramayan ki yeh gaatha hamesha prerit karti rahegi! (Despite the number of years, this story will continue to inspire a number of generations).”

For the uninitiated, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas and has 78 episodes. It features Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman among other major characters. It was originally broadcasted from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988 and used to come on air on Sundays.