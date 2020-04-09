Setting the TRP charts on fire, Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 series Ramayan is being re-telecasted on Doordarshan amid COVID-19 lockdown. While the show is grabbing a lot of headlines these days, Arun Govil who essayed the role of Ram in the television drama, shared a sad news of his co-star Shyam Sundar. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Shyam played the role of Sugreev in the mythological drama and passed away on April 06 after a battle with cancer. Taking to his Twitter handle, Arun paid his condolences and wrote, “Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”… A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace (sic).” Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”… A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

Actor and Producer Mukesh Khanna, who is feeling ecstatic with the re-run of mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat has taken a dig at Ekta Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Speaking to Times of India, he opened up about these cult 90’s shows and how coronavirus lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise for the younger generation as they get a chance to watch the shows and connect with the culture.

Mukesh, who himself played the role of Bhishmapitamah revealed some of the unknown facts about the show and lashed out at Ekta Kapoor for mocking Mahabharat. He even took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha and said that daily soaps have polluted the minds of TV viewers and these mythological shows will help people like Sonakshi, who don’t know anything about mythology.