Ramayan: Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar‘s Ramayan, has shared a never-seen-before photo from the sets of the show. Dipika took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the entire cast and crew posing together for one epic picture. The photo shows all the prominent actors except Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Raavan in the popular TV serial. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 11, 2020: Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Taking Jibe at Sonakshi Sinha, Says 'What Qualifies Him to be Expert on Ramayan'

Dipika recalled the good ol’ days and mentioned how some of the people present in the picture are no more today. The caption on her photo read, “The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team …barring Ravan almost all Were there ….ramayan#memorries#camera#nostalgic#1980#shivsagar#premsagar#ramanandsagar. Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ….so many of the cast no more …RIP to them all 🙏💐” (sic) Also Read - Ramayana, Mahabharat Help Break Coronavirus Lockdown, Take Doordarshan to Top of Charts

The photo shows Dipika dressed up as Sita standing alongside actor Arun Govil who played Ram. On Deepika’s left is late actor Dara Singh who played the role of Hanuman while Sunil Lahri who essayed the role of Laxman is seen standing on the right of Arun. In the second row, we can see veteran actors Padma Khanna, Rajnibala and Jayshree Gadkar, who played the role of Kaikeyi, Sumitra and Kaushalya, respectively, dressed in white sarees. The man sitting in the middle, with a proud smile on his face, is none other than the creator of the epic show – Ramanand Sagar. His sons are also seen sitting on each side.

Ramayan’s re-run on Doordarshan amid the coronavirus lockdown has only added to the already gigantic popularity of the show. As soon as it hit the screens, the TRP of the channel spiked like never before and DD National garnered the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. The show continues to be aired at 9 am and 9 pm on Doordarshan.