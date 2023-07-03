Home

Ramayan: Sunil Lahri Recalls Ramanand Sagar’s Epic Broke Records in ‘OTT Era’ During Lockdown, Says ‘Adipurush Does Not Touch Emotions’

Ramayan: Sunil Lahri recently recalled how Ramanand Sagar's epic TV series broke records in 'OTT Era' during lockdown in 2020.

Ramayan: Ramayan is all set to recreate the magic on the Indian television as it will be aired Monday, July 3, 2023, onwards. The TV series has had a long-lasting impact among Indians and has been considered one of the best cinematic adaptations of sage Vamiki’s ancient text of the same name. There is also a book by sage Tulsidas which narrates the glory and legend of Lord Ram (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu) in Avadhi language. It is a poetic retelling of Ramayan and is considered sacred in Hinduism. Om Raut’s mega-budget Adipurush tanked at the box office as it offended people’s sentiments due to its objectionable dialogues. Audiences also slammed the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer for its misrepresentation of epic characters and choice of costumes for Raghav and Janaki played by Prabhas and Kriti respectively.

SUNIL LAHRI SAYS ADIPURUSH FAILED TO TOUCH EMOTIONS

Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Laxman in Ramayan, in an interaction with Dainik Bhaskar said, “Adipurush does not touch emotions at all. It projects many wrong justifications. Hanuman is not just a devotee but God. Kaafi utpatang baatein kahi gayin (Many baseless things have been said in the film). I would like request everyone ‘please do not play with the emotions of the audience’. I can only say that Adipurush is a negative and disappointing film. Even the characters were not well-defined. You cannot succeed by simply glorifying something, this is Ramayan you are talking about and it lives in our veins.” He furher added, “What really matters is how much could the makers connect with the audience. Excuses do not work. You may say that there was just one TV channel back when Ramayan first aired, but there were 300 channels (when Ramayan aired again) in the lockdown. Even OTT and social media platforms were there, but people loved it and broke records watching the show. People will feel connected if you connect with their emotions.”

Ramayan will be airing on Shemaroo TV at 7:30 pm from Monday on the divine occasion of Guru Purnima.

