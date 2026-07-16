Ramayana actor Addinath Kothare and wife Urmila Kanetkar announce separation after 15 years of marriage; to co-parent daughter

Actor Addinath Kothare, who will be seen in Ramayana, announces seperation with wife Urmila Kanetkar. They have requested privacy as they begin a new phase in their lives.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ramayana-actor-addinath-kothare-and-wife-urmila-kanetkar-announce-separation-after-15-years-of-marriage-to-co-parent-daughter-8475963/ Copy

Addinath Kothare and his wife Urmilla (PC- Instagram)

Popular Marathi actors Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar have announced that they are ending their marriage after 15 years together. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying the decision was mutual and made with respect for each other. They also requested privacy as they begin a new phase in their lives. Sharing the statement, the couple wrote, “To our friends, media, and well-wishers, after much thought and consideration, Urmila Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support.”

They further added, “We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and for the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives.”

Requesting everyone to respect their privacy, the statement concluded, “In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addinath M Kothare (@adinathkothare)

About Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar

Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar fell in love while working on the Marathi film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2006. Directed by Addinath’s father, Mahesh Kothare, the film also marked Urmila’s acting debut. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter, Jizah, in 2018.

Urmila has appeared in films such as Duniyadari, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, besides working in Hindi and Telugu cinema.

Addinath has built a successful career as an actor, director and producer. He is known for films like Chandramukhi, his National Award-winning directorial Paani, and for portraying former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in 83. He will next be seen playing Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana.