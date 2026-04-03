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Ramayana: Amid Dhurandhar 2 buzz, AI reimagines Ranveer Singh as Lord Rama over Ranbir Kapoor in Namit Malhotras grand epic, fans say, Fit in every role

Ramayana: Amid Dhurandhar 2 buzz, AI reimagines Ranveer Singh as Lord Rama over Ranbir Kapoor in Namit Malhotra’s grand epic, fans say, ‘Fit in every role’

An AI artwork reimagining Ranveer Singh as Lord Rama has taken social media by storm, with fans praising his perfect portrayal and comparing it to Ranbir Kapoor’s role in the upcoming Ramayana epic.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its exceptional box office run, showing no signs of slowing down and creating history day-by-day. Amid this, Ranbir Kapoor’s magnum opus Ramayana: Part 1, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, released a glimpse of Lord Rama, sparking a massive conversation online. Fans immediately began comparing Ranveer Singh with Ranbir Kapoor, reigniting the age-old debate of who would make a better Lord Rama. Amid excitement for Ramayana, social media users shared AI-generated visuals imagining Ranveer Singh as Lord Rama, capturing attention and admiration across platforms.

Ranveer Singh reimagined as Lord Rama

AI-generated images depict Ranveer Singh in the iconic avatar of Lord Rama with flawless detailing. Fans responded with a mix of awe and playful debate. One user wrote, “RanveerSingh would make the perfect Maryada Purushottam Rama,” while another mentioned, “He can play Ram, Shiva and Jesus as well… his face has that innocence along with a courageous look.”

Others praised the realistic touch, “He is looking so realistic in this look,” and added, “Perfection! The innocence and godly aura are there.” The alternate casting idea struck a chord highlighting Ranveer’s versatility and appeal.

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Mixed reactions and ongoing discussions over Ramayana

While many celebrated the AI recreations, some emphasized age and suitability. Comments reflected varied opinions: “Although Ranveer would look better as Lord Ram than the actor who plays him; someone younger should be cast for the role,” while another wrote, “Ranveer is amazing actor and he always looks the character.”

Ranbir Kapoor unveiled as Lord Rama

The glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama launched on Hanuman Jayanti across eight cities which also coincided with Namit Malhotra’s 50th birthday. The two-part epic is set on a massive Rs 4000 crore budget making it India’s costliest film and among most expensive globally.

Alongside Ranbir, Yash stars as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The teaser highlighted key moments including Ravana’s Pushpak Vimana adding grandeur and key detailing factor to the epic narrative. Part 1 is slated for October 2026 release with Part 2 in 2027.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The espionage thriller, helmed by Aditya Dhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, has made history as first Bollywood film to enter Rs 1,500 crore club worldwide. Till now it has collected Rs 1,492.17 crore globally including Rs 1,122.17 crore in India and Rs 370 crore overseas.

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