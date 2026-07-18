Ramayana: Arun Govil confirms playing Raja Dasharath in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Arun Govil has revealed his connection with the upcoming Ramayana project, adding excitement among fans who remember his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram from the television classic.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ramayana-arun-govil-confirms-playing-raja-dasharath-in-ranbir-kapoors-ramayana-8477648/ Copy

Arun Govil reveals he will portray Raja Dasharath (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Arun Govil is set to return to the world of Ramayana, but this time he will portray a different side of the legendary story. The actor, who became a household name after playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series, has confirmed that he will play King Dasharath in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part epic. The announcement was made during the grand launch event of the film in New Delhi, where the team introduced the ambitious project featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Arun Govil confirms role as Raja Dasharath

At the Ramayana launch event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, Arun Govil spoke about stepping into the role of Raja Dasharath. The casting holds a special connection as Govil earlier portrayed Lord Ram, the son of Dasharath, in the widely remembered television adaptation.

This time, the veteran actor will explore the character of a father who plays an important role in the early chapters of Lord Ram’s journey. His presence in the film has added another layer of excitement among fans who have followed his association with the epic for decades.

Arun Govil’s journey beyond Lord Ram

Arun Govil has had a diverse career beyond his iconic role as Lord Ram. He appeared in successful films like Sawan Ko Aane Do and portrayed characters such as King Vikramaditya, Harishchandra and Lord Buddha. He also worked in Telugu, Odia and Bhojpuri cinema before entering television production and later politics.

Arun Govil’s portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan remains unforgettable. His calm personality and dignified performance made him a cultural icon, with generations of viewers considering his portrayal the benchmark for mythological roles.

A grand launch for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

The event marked the beginning of the promotional campaign for the much-awaited film. Director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and other members of the cast and crew attended the launch ceremony.

The upcoming project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic tale. Ranbir Kapoor will take on the role of Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita. The makers are aiming to present the timeless story with a large-scale visual experience for audiences.

Ramayana set for a Diwali 2026 release

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026. The film has generated significant interest because of its star-studded cast, experienced creative team and the cultural importance of the story.

With Arun Govil joining the cast as Raja Dasharath, the project has created a unique link between the classic television version and the upcoming big-screen adaptation. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Yash, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor and Ravi Dubey in key roles.