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Ramayana Big Update: Ranbir Kapoors Lord Rama glimpse release date locked amid no poster on Ram Navami, fans say, You couldve just...

Ramayana Big Update: Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama glimpse release date locked amid no poster on Ram Navami, fans say, ‘You could’ve just…’

Buzz around the upcoming Ramayana film continues to build as fans closely track every update, with recent developments sparking conversations about timing, expectations, and the much-awaited first glimpse.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana has sparked fresh buzz after a recent update around glimpse release date. Fans had been expecting major reveal during Ram Navami, yet no poster or teaser arrived, which led to mixed reactions online. While excitement remains strong curiosity has only grown with every passing day. Social media platforms saw a surge in discussions as followers eagerly wait to witness actor step into one of the most iconic roles from Indian epic.

Producer Namit Malhotra shared an official note confirming that first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama will arrive on April 2 during Hanuman Jayanti. He described project as deeply rooted in devotion along with responsibility to present epic in its purest form. The announcement also hinted at grand global launch showcasing years of effort. Interestingly celebration aligns with milestone moment as Namit Malhotra will mark his 50th birthday around the same time, making the reveal even more special.

See Namit Malhotra’s official announcement post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

The reaction of fans

Reactions online reflected both excitement and confusion. Some users questioned delay with comments like “Why delay in wishing you could have just dropped Happy Rama Navami post atleast” while others wrote “Everyone expected teaser today why nothing released”. At same time many fans shared enthusiasm saying “Can’t wait for April 2” and “This will be huge”. Positive energy continues to dominate as anticipation builds for first look.

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About Ramayana

Ramayana stands among most ambitious Indian film projects with massive budget close to Rs 4000 crore. Film aims to deliver global cinematic experience using advanced visual effects backed by seven times Oscar Winning company DNEG. The story will unfold across two parts with first installment planned for Diwali 2026 followed by second part in Diwali 2027.

Film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari known for large scale storytelling. Cast includes Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta. Strong ensemble has raised expectations among cinema lovers who are eager to see mythological epic come alive on big screen.

Story Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor Rama glimpse set for April 2 on Hanuman Jayanti

No update on Ram Navami led to mixed fan reactions online

Film budget estimated around Rs 4000 crore with global scale vision

Release planned in two parts for Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027

Excitement around Ramayana continues to grow as makers prepare for first official reveal. Delay during Ram Navami sparked questions yet upcoming Hanuman Jayanti launch has renewed fan interest. With massive scale strong cast and long development journey film is shaping into landmark cinematic event.

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