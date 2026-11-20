Ramayana box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor’s film becomes second-fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 650 crore net club

Ramayana has already crossed Rs 1,500 crore worldwide and Rs 1,000 crore gross in India. But its latest achievement is particularly special for its two leading stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Neither actor had previously appeared in a film earning Rs 650 crore net from its Hindi version alone, and Ramayana is now close to giving both of them that milestone.

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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Even after completing two weeks in theatres, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to break records and attract audiences. The film is now on track to become the second-fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 650 crore net club. It has also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its second week, becoming only the second Hindi film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Dhurandhar 2.

With no major film releasing this Friday, Ramayana is expected to continue its strong run in its third week. However, the film will face competition from Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, which are scheduled to release on November 27.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 19.35 crore net in India on Day 15 across 21,437 shows. The film reportedly collected Rs 14 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 515 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,547.15 crore.

The Hindi version continued to contribute the most, earning Rs 14 crore from 17,661 shows on Day 15. The other language versions contributed:

– Kannada: Rs 1.40 crore

– Tamil: Rs 1.50 crore

– Telugu: Rs 70 lakh

– Malayalam: Rs 1.75 crore

Ramayana opened its theatrical run with Rs 64.85 crore in India and collected Rs 48.05 crore on its first Friday.

Ramayana becomes second-fastest film to enter Rs 650 crore Hindi net club

Ramayana is set to become the second-fastest film to enter the Rs 650 crore Hindi net club, with Dhurandhar 2 currently holding the top position. According to Sacnilk, Hindi remains the only Indian-language market where films have crossed the Rs 650 crore net mark. Telugu cinema comes next, with RRR being the only film to enter the Rs 400 crore Telugu net club. It achieved the milestone in 16 days and finished its run at Rs 431.01 crore. No Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam film has reached the same level so far.

Ramayana has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore gross in India and Rs 1,500 crore worldwide. It became the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore worldwide gross milestone, achieving the feat within 14 days of its release.

Earlier, the film also matched Jawan’s record of reaching Rs 300 crore Hindi net within seven days of its release.

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is being described as one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. The film has also received extensive international promotions. On October 27, the makers organised a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta, among others.