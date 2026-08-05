Ramayana controversy: Who is Nikita Rawal? Actress who has launched #BoycottRanbirKapoor campaign

Actress Nikita Rawal has become a talking point after launching a social media campaign linked to the casting of the upcoming Ramayana film. Here’s a look at her acting journey, public statements and why she is gaining attention online.

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Nikita Rawal takes aim at Ramayana casting (PC: Twitter)

The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana has been generating conversations even before its release. While many fans are excited to see the grand adaptation, the project has also faced criticism from some sections. Actress Nikita Rawal has now entered the discussion after expressing her concerns about the casting and starting the #BoycottRanbirKapoor campaign online. Her comments have brought attention to her background, acting career and the reasons behind her stand.

Who is Nikita Rawal?

Nikita Rawal is an actress who has worked in Hindi and South Indian cinema. Apart from acting, she is also associated with hospitality and social work. She is a trained Kathak dancer and has represented India at the national level through her performances.

She has been described as the “Shakira of the Indian dance industry” on IMDb because of her dancing skills. Nikita has appeared in films such as Black & White alongside Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, Mr Hot Mr Kool and The Hero – Abhimanyu. She also entered the Telugu film industry and has worked in multiple television commercials and public service campaigns.

Why did Nikita Rawal start the #BoycottRanbirKapoor campaign?

Nikita Rawal shared her views during a podcast appearance with Bollywood Mascot where she spoke about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayana. She said portraying a character as respected as Lord Ram comes with a responsibility beyond just acting.

According to Nikita, actors chosen for such roles should understand the emotions attached to these figures and the expectations of viewers. She questioned whether someone taking up the role of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram should be mindful of their past public statements.

During the conversation, Nikita also referred to an old statement by Ranbir Kapoor where he had spoken about being “a big beef guy.” She said Ranbir should address the matter publicly and suggested that an apology would help clear concerns among those who are uncomfortable with the casting. She also appealed to people who agree with her viewpoint to support the online campaign using the hashtag #BoycottRanbirKapoor.

About Ramayana and its star cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is one of the most awaited Indian films and is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026. The movie will explore the early journey of Prince Ram, his marriage to Sita and the events that led to his 14-year exile.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and legendary Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

The film will also showcase the world of Lanka and Ravana’s side of the story. Yash will portray the powerful king of Lanka, while Kajal Aggarwal will play Mandodari and Shobana will appear as Kaikesi. Rakul Preet Singh will portray Shurpanakha, with actors including Harish Uthaman, Faisal Malik, Saurabh Sachdeva and Vivek Oberoi playing important roles.

With its massive scale and star-studded lineup, Ramayana continues to remain one of the biggest upcoming projects in Indian cinema, while discussions around its casting continue online.