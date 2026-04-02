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Ramayana: Did Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta take dig at Ranbir Kapoors grand epic? Heres what we know

Ramayana: Did Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta take dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s grand epic? Here’s what we know

A recent comment by Sanjay Gupta has fueled speculation among fans about its connection to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana teaser, leading to widespread reactions and debates online.

Excitement around the teaser launch of Namit Malhotra‘s Ramayana: Part 1 has quickly turned into debate across social media. Ranbir Kapoor starrer epic grabbed attention for its scale, visuals and music yet reactions remain mixed. While many praised grandeur others expected more impact from the first glimpse. Amid this discussion, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta posted a short cryptic line “Khoda Pahaad Nikla Chuha” which instantly caught attention. Though no direct reference was made, fans began linking his remark with the teaser creating wave of speculation, discussion and strong reactions online.

Did Sanjay Gupta really target Ramayana teaser?

Soon after the teaser release, Sanjay Gupta shared his post without naming any film or actor. However timing of the tweet led many users to believe that it was indirect reaction to the Ramayana teaser. The phrase often used to describe high expectations leading to underwhelming results made speculation stronger. Even without confirmation online discussion quickly turned intense as users tried to decode meaning behind his statement.

Check out Sanjay Gupta’s viral tweet here

How did netizens react to viral comment?

Social media users did not stay silent. Many defended film and criticised Sanjay Gupta for judging the teaser too early. Some users pointed out that teaser should be experienced on large screen rather than mobile viewing. Others went further by questioning his filmmaking choices and past work. At same time few agreed with his statement saying teaser did not fully match expectations. This mix of reactions turned comment into trending topic.

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Why Ramayana teaser is under fire?

Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari is one of most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. With large budget global vision and powerful music by maestros Hans Zimmer along with A. R. Rahman expectations are extremely high.

Cast includes Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and Faisal Malik which adds to hype. Because of this even small details in teaser are being closely analysed and the teaser which showed Lord Rama’s glimpse looked more of heavy rely on VFX rather than focusing at its authenticity.

What makes this debate important?

This situation shows how one short comment can influence public conversation around big film. Whether Sanjay Gupta intended to target Ramayana or not impact is clearly visible. Discussions now focus not only on teaser quality but also on expectations from large scale mythological films.

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