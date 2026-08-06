Ramayana English trailer wins internet with perfect lip sync, fans say it’s better than Hindi version- Check reactions

The English trailer of Ramayana has sparked fresh buzz on social media as audiences applaud its polished execution. Many viewers believe the dubbed version delivered more immersive experience.

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Ramayana English trailer earns rave reviews as fans applaud flawless dubbing (PC: Twitter)

The excitement around Ramayana: Part 1 continues to grow as its newly released English trailer has caught the attention of movie lovers across social media. While the Hindi trailer had already created massive buzz after its launch, the English version has surprised viewers for a completely different reason. Many fans believe the dubbing feels more natural, the lip sync looks almost perfect and the overall presentation appears smoother. Several users have even claimed that the English trailer offers a better viewing experience than the Hindi version, sparking fresh conversations online ahead of the film’s release.

Why is the Ramayana English trailer getting so much praise?

The English trailer of Ramayana Part 1 has quickly become a talking point on X and other social media platforms. Viewers have praised the makers for delivering clean dubbing and remarkably accurate lip sync that makes the characters appear as if they originally performed in English.

One social media user wrote, “The English version somehow seems different and a lot better than the Hindi version. I don’t know what they have changed, or if it is growing on me: Ranbir as Ram, Yash as Ravan and Sai as Sita but what I just saw has never been done in Hindi cinema before.”

Another viewer defended the English dubbing and said, “Love the trailer! I don’t understand the issue with the dubbing or the Indian accent. Korean Chinese and Japanese dubbed films often use exaggerated American accents yet that rarely draws the same criticism. Can people stop complaining about everything? It sounds authentic. That’s exactly how a clear Indian accent sounds.”

While many appreciated the English version, a section of viewers continued discussing the differences between the two trailers and shared their opinions online.

See users reactions on Ramayana: Part 1 English trailer here

The Ramayana trailer is so good in english dub. Especially Ranbir Kapoor and Yash dialogues are quite good. pic.twitter.com/yZZL2SY9PG — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) August 6, 2026

Excited for this: the English version looks fab. This is our story… the Ramayana 🙂 Alongside the Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh and the Greek epics of Homer, the Iliad and the Odyssey, the Ramayana is one of the world’s great ancient poems, composed largely in the Sanskrit… — Rohit Lamba (@rohlamba) August 6, 2026

Hindi trailer vs English trailer: What’s different?

Fans were quick to notice that the English trailer is not simply a dubbed version of the Hindi trailer. A few scenes shown in the Hindi version are missing from the English cut. The pacing also feels slightly different.

There is also a noticeable difference in duration. The Hindi trailer runs for 4 minutes and 10 seconds, whereas the English trailer has a runtime of 3 minutes and 55 seconds. These changes have made many viewers curious about whether the makers have slightly re-edited the international version to improve the overall impact.

Watch Ramayana: Part 1 English trailer here

Ramayana release date officially confirmed

Another important update came with the English trailer. While the Hindi trailer had only confirmed a Diwali 2026 release window, the English version revealed the exact theatrical release date. Ramayana Part 1 is now officially scheduled to release in cinemas on November 6, 2026, just ahead of the Diwali festivities.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Namit Mahotra, the epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English, allowing audiences across different regions to experience the mythological epic.