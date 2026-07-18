Ramayana event: Sunny Deol makes entry, reveals his character Lord Hanuman is ‘natkhat’- Watch video

At the grand Ramayana event, Sunny Deol spoke about stepping into the role of Lord Hanuman and revealed an interesting side of his character in the upcoming epic.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ramayana-event-sunny-deol-makes-entry-reveals-his-character-lord-hanuman-is-natkhat-watch-video-innocent-hai-taaqatwar-hai-aur-aap-sabke-pyaare-hai-aur-ram-ji-ke-bhakt-bhi-8477742/ Copy

Sunny Deol on playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

The grand launch event of Ramayana at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi turned into a memorable evening as the film’s cast and creators came together to introduce one of the most awaited Indian films. While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil and several other celebrities attended the event, it was Sunny Deol’s arrival that received one of the loudest cheers from the audience. The actor spoke about playing Lord Hanuman for the first time and shared his excitement about becoming part of the ambitious two-part mythological epic, which is scheduled to begin its theatrical journey with the first installment on Diwali 2026.

What did Sunny Deol say about playing Lord Hanuman?

Sunny Deol took the stage towards the end of the event and greeted everyone with a smile before making an honest confession about his work on the film. He said, “To be honest, I have just started work on the film. Mujhe bahut aage badhna hai.”

Talking about his role, Sunny added, “Ramayana hum Hindustaniyon ke liye ek badi cheez hai! I want to thank Wahe Guruji that I got a chance to play the role of Hanuman ji. I’ll try my best to do justice to the role because it’s not easy to essay Hanuman ji. But I am sure it’ll be a lot of fun kyunki woh natkhat hai, innocent hai, taaqatwar hai, aur aap sabke pyaare hai. Aur Ram ji ke bhakt bhi!” The actor’s words received a warm response from those present at the venue as fans welcomed his interpretation of one of the most loved characters from Indian mythology.

See video of Sunny Deol from Ramayana event here

Why is Sunny Deol confident about the film?

Sunny Deol also spoke about the scale of the project and expressed confidence in its reception. He said, “I get a bit uncomfortable addressing so many people. But we need the blessings of all the people as Namit has mounted the project on a huge scale. I am very confident that every Indian will go and watch this film.”

Who attended the Ramayana launch event?

The launch event witnessed the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Ajinkya Deo, Shobana, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Swami Ramdev and sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma among others. Poet Kumar Vishwas hosted the event and also played an important role in the project.

Who plays which character in Ramayana?

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Arun Govil as Raja Dasharath. Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi while Sheeba Chaddha plays Manthara. Rakul Preet Singh has been cast as Surpanakha and Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva. Kajal Aggarwal appears as Mandodari while Raghav Juyal takes on the role of Meghnad.

The film’s music is being composed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, combining Indian musical traditions with large-scale orchestral compositions for the epic.

When will Ramayana release?

Ramayana is being released as a two-part saga. The first film is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is planned for a Diwali 2027 release. The project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, with the makers aiming to bring one of India’s greatest epics to the big screen on an unprecedented scale.