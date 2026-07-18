Ramayana event: Yash makes first appearance, opens up about being part of Ranbir Kapoor’s epic, says ‘One vision…’

Yash made his first appearance at the grand Ramayana event and spoke about the passion behind the project, offering fans a glimpse into what makes the upcoming epic so special.

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Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor and team at launch event (PC: Twitter)

The grand launch event of Ramayana in New Delhi turned into an unforgettable evening when Yash made a surprise appearance that instantly became one of the biggest highlights of the event. The actor, who plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation, received a thunderous welcome as fans and guests erupted into applause the moment he stepped onto the stage. His appearance added to the excitement surrounding the film, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The event officially marked the beginning of the promotional campaign for one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated releases.

How did Yash make his grand entry at the Ramayana event?

Just when the launch event appeared to be coming to an end, the auditorium lights suddenly went out. Moments later, dramatic lighting filled the stage as Yash walked in, surprising everyone present. The unexpected entry received one of the loudest reactions of the evening, with the audience welcoming the actor through cheers, whistles and applause.

The trailer had already been screened for members of the media before Yash’s arrival. The film’s large-scale visuals, impressive visual effects and the powerful presentation of Lord Ram and Ravana were among the highlights appreciated during the exclusive screening.

What did Yash say about Ramayana?

Addressing the audience, Yash expressed his happiness about being associated with the film while praising producer Namit Malhotra. He said, “I’m really happy to be part of this wonderful, wonderful project. All credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe iss paatra nibhane ka jo avkash diya (instead of saving avasar), uske liye usse dhanyavaad kehta hu. Hindi seekhne ka abhi mauka mila. I think this is India’s dream.” The actor also spoke about the larger vision behind the project and why everyone involved shares the same goal.

He added, “Everybody who has been part of this film has come with one vision, one conviction—to put our story on the global platform. All of us are here keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest—to tell Prabhu Shri Ram’s story to the global audience and also to celebrate Him in our country. Thank you, everyone.”

See Yash’s video from Ramayana event here

What role does Yash play in Ramayana?

Yash will portray Ravana, one of the most powerful and challenging characters in the epic. Along with acting in the film, he is also producing the project with Namit Malhotra, making him an important creative force behind the ambitious adaptation. His dual responsibility as both actor and producer has generated even greater interest among fans, who are eager to see his interpretation of the legendary character.

Who are the other actors in Ramayana?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Raja Dasharath, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and several other well-known actors in important roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana aims to present the timeless epic on an international scale with cutting-edge visual effects and grand storytelling.

When will Ramayana release?

The makers have planned Ramayana as a two-part cinematic saga. The first installment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027. Before that, the trailer will be released publicly on July 24 following its exclusive media screening in Delhi.