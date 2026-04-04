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Ramayana: Is Ranbir Kapoor having a double role in Namit Malhotras grand epic? Heres what we know

Ramayana: Is Ranbir Kapoor having a double role in Namit Malhotra’s grand epic? Here’s what we know

Ranbir Kapoor confirms he will play both Lord Rama and Parshurama in Ramayana, revealing how he prepared for the dual role.

The buzz around Ramayana just got bigger and more interesting. While fans were still talking about the grand visuals and first glimpse, Ranbir Kapoor has now dropped a major reveal that changes everything. The actor has confirmed that he won’t just play Lord Rama in the film, but will also be seen as Parshurama, making it a double role. This twist was hinted at in the teaser, but now it’s official. And honestly, it adds a whole new layer of curiosity to what is already one of the most awaited films.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms double role in Ramayana

Speaking during the teaser launch event in Los Angeles, Ranbir opened up about taking on two very different characters in the same story. “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama. Playing both roles was a fantastic opportunity.” He shared that he spent almost a year preparing for the film, trying to understand not just the story, but also the beliefs, emotions, and mindset of both characters.

Ranbir Officially Confirms He is Playing Bhagwan Parshuram!#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/n2WxVroeP0 — RK (@rksbunny) April 3, 2026

How Ranbir Kapoor prepared for two roles

Playing Rama and Parshurama isn’t just about screen time; it’s about contrast. Ranbir explained how he worked on making both roles feel distinct. He used different body language and voice styles to reflect their personalities. While Lord Rama is known for calmness and balance, Parshurama carries a more intense and fierce energy. For Ranbir, the key was to connect with the spiritual side of both roles. It wasn’t just physical prep, but also emotional and internal work that helped him bring both characters alive.

The scale of Ramayana is something the makers are clearly aiming big with. Talking about the film’s action and visuals, Ranbir said they are “nothing less than Lord of the Rings” and revealed that they shot “six hours of epic visuals.” That alone gives a hint of the massive world the team is trying to build.

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Ramayana Story Twist: Rama meets Parshurama

The teaser also gives a glimpse of a key moment from the epic, the meeting between Rama and Parshurama. This happens after Rama marries Sita and is on his way back to Ayodhya. In the story, Parshurama challenges Rama, but stops when he realises that Rama is also an avatar of Vishnu. This face-off is expected to be one of the highlights of the film.

Ramayana cast and release details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

Ramayana Part I is set to release this Diwali, with Part II arriving in Diwali 2027.

With this double role reveal, Ramayana has raised the stakes even higher, and fans now have one more reason to wait for it.

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