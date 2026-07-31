Ramayana: Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi look sparks buzz with modern saree and straightened hair; netizens say ‘Rich mother-in-law…’

Lara Dutta's first look as Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has become one of the biggest talking points after the trailer launch. Netizens questioned whether the saree and hairstyle looked too modern for the epic.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ramayana-lara-dutta-kaikeyi-look-sparks-buzz-with-modern-saree-and-straightened-hair-netizens-say-rich-mother-in-law-from-serial-8489174/ Copy

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has generated plenty of excitement and reactions, but it has also opened the door to a lot of criticism and discussions. Among the many moments that caught viewers’ attention, Lara Dutta’s first appearance as Queen Kaikeyi has become one of the most talked-about. While fans appreciated her graceful screen presence, several social media users felt her styling looked more contemporary than mythological. From the choice of saree to her hairstyle, viewers have been sharing contrasting opinions across social media. As expectations remain sky-high for one of Bollywood’s most awaited films, even the smallest costume details are coming under the spotlight. Here’s why Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi look has everyone talking and is going viral.

Netizens react to Lara Dutta look as Kaikeyi in Ramayana

Lara Dutta appears only for some time in the Ramayana trailer, but that was enough to spark the conversation. Lara Dutta is seen wearing a green blouse with a maroon saree with a traditional gold border. Her hair is styled in a neat straight, side-combed look, paired with a red bindi and no jewellery. However, many viewers felt the styling leaned towards a modern aesthetic rather than reflecting the world of the Ramayana.

One of the X users wrote, “Saree and hairdo makes her look like a rich mother-in-law from a Star Plus serial/Zee Tv serial”, another said, “She is shooting for some TV serial & not Ramayana”, another X user shared, “Modern saree, salon styled side-combed hair… is this Treta Yuga or 2026?”

That saree and hairdo makes her look like a rich mother in law from a Star Plus serial/Zee Tv serial #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/w8wo3nvqls — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) July 30, 2026

Lara dutta is literally looking as if she is shooting for some TV serial & not Ramayana #Ramayan #ramayanmovie#laradutta pic.twitter.com/vPPmCOfdDa — justmythoughts (@snarky_sharky_0) July 30, 2026

The #RamayanaTrailer dropped at 4 AM and took over X! From Ranbir, Sai Pallavi & Yash’s visuals to Zimmer & Rahman’s epic score plus Lara Dutta’s viral modern saree look as Kaikeyi! #LaraDutta pic.twitter.com/SLeeXMbK4Z — Anushka (@Anushka06388214) July 30, 2026

Modern saree, salon styled side-combed hair… is this Treta Yuga or 2026? #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/jqFua1Hc4x — cesare (@iblamekafka) July 30, 2026

Audiences react to costume details in Ramayana

The discussion around Lara Dutta’s look is part of a much larger conversation surrounding Ramayana. Since the trailer’s release, viewers have been analysing everything from the visual effects and casting to the overall costume design.

Many social media users noted that the costumes of several characters appeared heavily influenced by modern styling. Some believed the film’s visual approach gives the epic a fresh identity, while others hoped for designs that reflected historical and cultural references more closely.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The scale of the project and its star-studded cast have made it one of the most expensive Indian films in recent years. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman and is scheduled to be released in theatres during Diwali 2026.