The old horse is back in the game! The broadcast of a slew of popular old shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktiman during the lockdown has paid rich dividends for Doordarshan. Recently the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released data on Thursday that shows that DD National has emerged the most-watched channel in the third week of the lockdown stretching from March 28 to April 3.

According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crores. The two popular classic shows have taken Doordarshan to top of viewership. Earlier, Doordarshan decided to re-run the show amid popular demand during the coronavirus lockdown. In the tweet shared by BARC, it says "The return of classic show Ramayana rules television viewership as it generated a whopping 6.9 Billion viewing minutes in the first 4 episodes."

Last week's topper Sony Sab couldn't hold its position well and is now on the 2nd spot still managing to grab 574 impressions. Whereas, Sony TV became the only channel in the list to sustain its third spot from last week where this week it grabbed 357 impressions.

