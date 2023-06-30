Home

Ramayana: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer epic tare being 'extra cautious' after the debacle of Adipurush.

Ramayana: Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has made headlines ever since its lead cast was announced. While there has been no official confirmation by the makers or the actors, netizens have been divided about the casting. Fans of Ranbir and Alia are excited to see their favourite stars playing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. However, a certain section of social media users was not impressed and suggested Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu as Ram, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Apart from the making of the film, the backlash Om Raut’s Adipurush has been receiving has raised concerns over the depiction of ancient epics on the silver-screen. Many believe that Adipurush‘s box office failure is a lesson to filmmakers about not distorting stories related to people’s faith and beliefs.

RAMAYANA MAKERS BEING ‘EXTRA CAREFUL’ ABOUT DIALOGUES

It is being reported that Ramayana makers are now being ‘extra cautious’ with their magnum opus and are leaving no stones unturned with regard to the research. The Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer adaptation of Ramayana (ancient text by sage Valmiki) was criticised for misrepresentation of characters and misplaced events. The costumes and sets of the Om Raut directorial were also slammed as movie buffs claimed it was a wrong interpretation of the legendary tale. Cinephiles also opined that Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan is still the best on-screen adaptation of sage Valmiki’s book even today. An India Today report stated that, “Nitesh Tiwari and his team are being extra cautious in terms of how they plan to approach making Ramayan.” It further added, “They want to keep it as authentic as possible.” The makers have become cautious about the controversy over Adipurush’s “cringe-worthy dialogues.”

There were reports about Hrithik Roshan rejecting the role of Raavan in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Gossip mills also speculated about KGF 2 actor Yash portraying the antagonist in Ramayana. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

