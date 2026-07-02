Ramayana movie leaked online to watch? Know the truth behind viral video of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Several fan pages claimed Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram's footage from Ramayana had leaked from a recent private screening. Here's the truth behind the viral footage.

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Ranbir Kapoor in Ramyana movie (PC -Instagram)

A video claiming to show a scene from Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana has gone viral on social media, leaving fans wondering whether footage from the film has been leaked. The clip, which features what appears to be Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, has sparked widespread discussion online. However, there is no confirmation that the video is genuine. The viral clip shows a blurry action sequence in which a character believed to be Lord Ram draws his bow and arrow towards a mysterious creature before releasing an attack that ends in a massive explosion. Soon after it surfaced online, several fan pages claimed it was footage from Ramayana that had leaked from a recent private screening.

According to posts circulating on social media, the video was allegedly recorded during one of the special fan showcases organised by the makers ahead of the film’s release. However, the authenticity of the footage has not been verified.

As the clip spread across the internet, many fans began questioning whether it was actually from the film. Several users suggested that the visuals looked AI-generated, while others pointed out that the low quality made it difficult to determine its origin.

Later, some fan pages claimed the video was not leaked footage from Ramayana but an AI-generated clip created using editing tools.

Meanwhile, a content creator who recently attended a special screening hosted by producer Namit Malhotra shared that select creators were shown exclusive footage from the film. Without revealing details, he said the audience got to see new visuals featuring Lord Ram, Maa Sita and Laxman.

The creator, Dhruv, also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram sequences were presented in immersive 3D, with visuals designed to create a more engaging theatrical experience.

The incident comes as excitement around Ramayana continues to grow. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

So far, the makers have officially released only the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. While more promotional material is expected in the coming months, there has been no official confirmation regarding the viral clip currently circulating online.