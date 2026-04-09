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Ramayana: Ramanand Sagars son Moti Sagar REACTS on Namit Malhotra-Nitesh Tiwaris grand spectacle, calls Ranbir Kapoor....

Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s son Moti Sagar REACTS on Namit Malhotra-Nitesh Tiwari’s grand spectacle, calls Ranbir Kapoor….

Moti Sagar reacts to first glimpse of Ramayana: Part 1, highlighting how Ranbir Kapoor brings a new energy to Rama while keeping the essence intact, and stresses that the film should be seen independently from TV versions.

The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part 1, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari created waves across social media with millions of views in just a few days. Released on Hanuman Jayanti, the teaser has sparked discussions over casting choices and visual grandeur. While some praised Ranbir’s regal aura, others questioned if he fits the iconic role. Amidst this mix of reactions, Moti Sagar, son of the legendary late Ramanand Sagar, has shared his perspective on the film and urged audiences not to compare it with the television Ramayan, which remains a cultural landmark.

What does Moti Sagar say about Ranbir Kapoor and the film?

Speaking about the teaser, Moti Sagar praised Ranbir Kapoor and said, “He is such a class actor and brings so much depth to his roles. But you cannot judge anything from just the teaser. The actor has got so much depth in his performance. He must have gone very deep into this character. So, I would like to see the whole film and then comment. I’m expecting something very good from this film.”

He also addressed comparisons between the upcoming film and Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television classic Ramayan. He said, “People often overlook that our Ramayan spanned 78 episodes of 30–40 minutes each, while the film will run for just three to four hours. So, there will be a lot of differences, as we could go into a lot of detail in a show.”

Why is Ramayana: Part 1 different from OG TV Ramayan?

Moti Sagar’s insights highlight that the film’s condensed format naturally means certain details and episodes will be portrayed differently. The cinematic approach focuses on grand visuals and storytelling within a limited runtime while honoring the epic’s essence.

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About Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

The 1987–1988 TV series was based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. Starring Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman and late Arvind Trivedi as Lanka Naresh Ravana, it became one of the most-watched shows globally and remains a cultural milestone.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1

Produced by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 is reportedly India’s most expensive film with a budget of Rs 4000 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The teaser has attracted attention for its scale, visuals and ambitious storytelling. The film is planned in two parts with the first arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027 making it one of the biggest projects in the history of Indian Cinema.

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