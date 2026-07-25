Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash discuss the grand epic at Comic-Con, reveal why fans didn’t get a trailer

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash addressed fans at Comic-Con with new details about Ramayana, speaking about the scale of the project, the creative approach behind the film and why the team chose not to unveil the trailer at the event.

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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash share major updates about Ramayana at Comic-Con (PC: Twitter)

The excitement surrounding the magnum opus Ramayana reached new heights after its much-awaited panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. While many fans were expecting the makers to unveil the first trailer, they instead shared fresh updates about the film’s vision, characters and global release plans. The event featured Ranbir Kapoor, Yash director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, who spoke about the scale of the project and what audiences can expect. Although the trailer did not arrive as planned, the discussion generated massive buzz on social media with fans praising the team’s confidence and ambitious approach.

Ranbir Kapoor calls playing Lord Ram a huge responsibility

During the discussion at SDCC 2026, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about portraying Lord Ram and described the role as the most important responsibility of his career. He said, “Playing Lord Ram is the biggest responsibility of my life.” The actor also shared why Yash was chosen to play Ravana. According to Ranbir, the character carries decades of audience expectations, making it difficult to present something new.

He further said, “People already have a preconceived notion of Ravana. We needed somebody with Yash’s stardom and aura to bring a fresh perspective to the character.” His comments quickly sparked conversations online, with fans expressing excitement about seeing a different interpretation of one of mythology’s most iconic characters.

Yash opens up about his version of Ravana

Yash explained that he wanted to approach Ravana as a layered character rather than portraying him as a conventional villain. He said, “The idea was to understand Ravana’s intent and complexity while staying true to the essence of the epic.” His statement received positive reactions from fans, many of whom appreciated the emphasis on depth and authenticity.

Why the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer was held back?

The biggest talking point from the event was the absence of the public trailer. Producer Namit Malhotra explained that the decision followed an important development for the film’s international release. He said, “With Sony Pictures Entertainment joining us as our international distributor, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date.”

Exclusive footage was screened for Comic-Con attendees, but the public trailer will now be released later through a coordinated worldwide campaign. The makers explained that the revised schedule aligns with the film’s broader global release plans and international distribution.

Fans on X react after Comic-Con panel

The Comic-Con appearance immediately became a trending topic on X. While several fans admitted they were disappointed about not getting the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer, most agreed that the updates shared by the cast and makers made the wait worthwhile.

Many users praised the confidence of the team and said Ramayana already feels like one of the biggest Indian films in recent years. Others appreciated that the panel focused on storytelling and the creative process instead of revealing too much through promotional footage. Several tweets also applauded the film for representing Indian mythology on an international platform.

See users reactions on Ramayana here

Iss se jyada perfect casting nhi ho sakti#Ramayana — self criticising actor’s fan (@Rk_is_unique) July 25, 2026

Special Mention for Sony Pictures International The way they are promoting #Ramayana at global stage is just @SonyPictures @WorldOfRamayana pic.twitter.com/1okUl7jrAM — Same Brother (@SameBrotherhu) July 24, 2026

A star-studded cast of Ramayana with a global vision

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together actors from different Indian film industries including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in this massive multi-industry project, alongside veteran actor Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, Adinath Kothare, Kunal Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and Vivek Oberoi in crucial and important roles.

Comic-Con appearance raises anticipation

Even without releasing the trailer, the Comic-Con presentation succeeded in creating fresh excitement around Ramayana. The event introduced international audiences to the film while giving existing fans new insights into its creative direction.

From Ranbir Kapoor’s thoughts on Lord Ram to Yash’s interpretation of Ravana and the announcement of the film’s international distribution, the panel offered enough updates to keep audiences talking. With the trailer now expected at a later date, anticipation for the film continues to grow.

Why Ramayana stands as one of most anticipated film in Indian cinema?

Beyond the Comic-Con announcements, Ramayana continues to generate enormous excitement because of its ambitious scale and creative vision. The film brings together a celebrated cast with director Nitesh Tiwari’s storytelling and aims to present one of India’s most revered epics through modern filmmaking techniques.

Another major highlight is its music. The project marks Hans Zimmer‘s debut in Indian cinema, with the legendary Hollywood composer collaborating with Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The partnership has already become one of the film’s biggest talking points, with fans eager to experience a soundtrack that blends international orchestral compositions with Indian musical traditions.

With world-class visual effects, a large-scale production, an internationally recognized creative team and a story deeply rooted in Indian culture, Ramayana is being positioned as a global cinematic experience. The combination of its acclaimed cast, groundbreaking music collaboration and international distribution has made it one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films, with audiences across the world now looking forward to its first official trailer and eventual theatrical release.