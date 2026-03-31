Home

Entertainment

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoors Lord Ram avatar leaves fans stunned at LA screening; Internet says we are not... - WATCH

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Lord Ram’ avatar leaves fans stunned at LA screening; Internet says ‘we are not…’ – WATCH

From goosebumps to tears, Ranbir Kapoor’s first glimpse as Lord Ram has already created massive buzz ahead of its global release.

The wait is real, and the excitement? Already sky-high. Even before its official release, Ramayana has started making noise across the globe. At a special screening in Los Angeles, a select audience got to witness the first glimpse of the much-awaited teaser—and if early reactions are anything to go by, this one is going to be huge. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, is already being called a “once-in-a-generation” cinematic experience by those who attended the event.

Ramayana teaser gets exclusive Los Angeles preview

The teaser of Ramayana was unveiled at a special event in Los Angeles, where Ranbir Kapoor, along with the film’s team, introduced the project to a select audience. While recording the teaser was not allowed, videos from the event quickly made their way online, showing glimpses of the atmosphere and fan reactions.

Ranbir, who was present at the screening, greeted fans and shared how special the moment was for him. “Thanks for coming here. This is really a very special moment for me… You guys are actually the absolute first people to ever see this, and we couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks about Lord Ram

At the event, Ranbir also spoke about the significance of Lord Ram and what the character represents. “Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness,” he shared.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

His words, combined with the first look, seem to have struck a deep emotional chord with viewers.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rini Jain (@rinisphere)

Fans react: ‘Unreal’, ‘We are not ready’

Those who attended the screening couldn’t stop talking about it online. One fan wrote, “Watching Ranbir Kapoor as Rama… with him sitting right there. Unreal!!!”

Another attendee shared a detailed reaction, saying the film is not just retelling a story but creating an entire world. “They’re building something immersive, emotional, and larger than anything we’ve seen before… We all are not ready for this!”

One moment from the teaser especially stood out for viewers, a quiet scene where Ram turns his head after hearing his name. A fan described it as deeply emotional, adding that it left them teary-eyed.

Ramayana: Star-studded cast and grand vision

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film features a massive ensemble cast. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey steps into the role of Lakshman.

Actors like Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Mandodri and Surpanakha, adding more depth to the film’s world.

When is Ramayana teaser releasing globally?

While the Los Angeles audience got an early look, the teaser will officially release worldwide on April 2, marking the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The film itself is planned as a two-part epic, with the first part set to hit theatres this Diwali, and the second chapter arriving in Diwali 2027.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.