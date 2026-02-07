Ramayana star cast update: Actor originally set to play Meghnad replaced by a new choice – Find out who’s out and in

Home

Ramayana Casting News: Who’s Replacing the Actor Meant to Play Meghnad? Check The Detailed Story Here.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is being made on a grand scale and is billed as Bollywood’s most expensive to date. The main cast has already been finalised, including Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Meanwhile, new updates about the film’s cast continue to emerge. Now, a major piece of information has surfaced. Find out which actor is being considered for the role of Meghnad.

Who will play the role of Meghnad in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

Vikrant Massey was initially considered for the role in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana, but due to various reasons, he was unable to join the project. According to Variety India, Raghav Juyal has now been cast and accepted the role immediately. He will begin shooting after recovering from his injury.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. Juyal is expected to portray Meghnad, whose character will appear in Ramayana Part 2, scheduled for release on Diwali 2027.

Raghav Juyal received meaningfully positive responses for his performance in the 2023 film Kill. He later appeared in Aryan Khan’s debut show The Bads of Bollywood last year, where he once again impressed audiences with his acting. Now, Raghav is set to take his acting career to the next level and will also be seen in an upcoming South Indian film.

When will Ramayana be released?

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Sai Pallavi. The film will release pan-India, with music composed by AR Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. Ramayana will be released in two parts: the first part will hit theaters this Diwali (2026), while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

